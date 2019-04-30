Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 3.34%

PSU Bank index closed down 3.34% at 3056.35 today. The index has slipped 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, dropped 6.82%, slipped 5.41% and fell 5.35%.

The PSU Bank index has soared 7.00% over last one year compared to the 9.39% increase in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, has dropped 2.31% and has dropped 1.69% on the day. In broad markets, the has slid 0.06% to close at 11748.15 while the SENSEX has slid 0.09% to close at 39031.55 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)