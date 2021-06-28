Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.40%

Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.40% at 2567.35 today. The index has gained 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Overseas Bank rose 6.65%, Central Bank of India added 6.26% and Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd jumped 5.77%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 71.00% over last one year compared to the 52.31% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index gained 1.28% and Nifty Pharma index gained 1.27% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.29% to close at 15814.7 while the SENSEX has slid 0.36% to close at 52735.59 today.

