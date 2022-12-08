Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 3.81%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 3.81% at 4375.85 today. The index is up 19.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Central Bank of India added 12.08%, Punjab & Sind Bank gained 9.90% and Bank of India jumped 7.92%.

The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 61.00% over last one year compared to the 6.52% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index added 1.17% and Nifty Bank index added 1.16% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.26% to close at 18609.35 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.26% to close at 62570.68 today.

