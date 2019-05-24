Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 5.59%, NIFTY jumps 1.60%

PSU Bank index closed up 5.59% at 3326.9 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, added 8.41%, rose 7.68% and Union jumped 7.53%.

The PSU Bank index is up 13.00% over last one year compared to the 12.65% surge in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 4.44% and increased 2.96% on the day. In broad markets, the increased 1.60% to close at 11844.1 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.61% to close at 39434.72 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)