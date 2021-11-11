Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.33%

Nifty Realty index ended down 2.33% at 535.8 today. The index is up 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, DLF Ltd slipped 4.26%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd fell 3.66% and Godrej Properties Ltd shed 3.24%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 126.00% over last one year compared to the 40.19% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 1.84% and Nifty Pharma index has slid 1.39% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.80% to close at 17873.6 while the SENSEX is down 0.72% to close at 59919.69 today.

