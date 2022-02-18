Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 1.25%

Nifty Realty index ended down 1.25% at 449 today. The index has slipped 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd shed 3.94%, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd fell 2.38% and Godrej Properties Ltd slipped 2.32%.

The Nifty Realty index has soared 27.00% over last one year compared to the 14.27% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Energy index has dropped 0.88% and Nifty Pharma index has slid 0.87% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.16% to close at 17276.3 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.10% to close at 57832.97 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)