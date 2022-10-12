Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 1.62%

The Nifty Realty index has fallen 20.00% over last one year compared to the 4.83% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.51% and Nifty FMCG index increased 1.49% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.82% to close at 17123.6 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.84% to close at 57625.91 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU