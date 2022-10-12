Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 1.62%

Nifty Realty index closed up 1.62% at 427.7 today. The index has slipped 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 4.71%, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd rose 4.19% and DLF Ltd gained 2.33%.

The Nifty Realty index has fallen 20.00% over last one year compared to the 4.83% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.51% and Nifty FMCG index increased 1.49% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.82% to close at 17123.6 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.84% to close at 57625.91 today.

