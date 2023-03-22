RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 35 cr

-
The public sector enterprise on Wednesday announced that it has received work order from Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation, aggregating to Rs 34.91 crore.
The contract involves expansion of State Data Center (SOC) and establishment of Disaster Recovery (DR) Center with 5 years of maintenance.
RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise is an information and communications technology (ICT) provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. As on 31 Dec 2022, the Government of India holds 72.84% stake in the company
The company's consolidated net profit declined 51.6% to Rs 31.95 crore despite of 8.8% rise in net sales to Rs 454.32 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.
Shares of RailTel Corporation of India rose 0.78% to Rs 103.10 on the BSE.
