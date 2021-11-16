Rajesh Exports Q2 FY22 PAT grows 68% to Rs 291 cr

Rajesh Exports' consolidated net profit soared 68.45% to Rs 291.43 crore on a 59.62% surge in revenues to Rs 41,245.12 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Consolidated profit before tax jumped 58.46% to Rs 297.70 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to Rs 187.87 crore in Q2 FY21. EBIDTA for the quarter stood at Rs 330.51 crore.

Rajesh Mehta, the chairman of Rajesh Exports, said, "l am pleased to state that the company has been able to maintain it's profitability track record and the company is on track to achieve it's growth plans. It is heartening to note that the company is poised for achieving the targets and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)