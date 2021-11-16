Rajesh Exports Q2 FY22 PAT grows 68% to Rs 291 cr

-
ALSO READ
Rajesh Exports gains on securing a deal worth Rs 691 cr from Germany
Rajesh Exports Q4 PAT grows 8% to Rs 293 cr
Rajesh Exports climbs after LIC hikes stake
Rajesh Exports consolidated net profit rises 83.02% in the June 2021 quarter
Renaissance Global ties up with Chinese jewelry retailer Lao Feng Xiang
-
Rajesh Exports' consolidated net profit soared 68.45% to Rs 291.43 crore on a 59.62% surge in revenues to Rs 41,245.12 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Consolidated profit before tax jumped 58.46% to Rs 297.70 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to Rs 187.87 crore in Q2 FY21. EBIDTA for the quarter stood at Rs 330.51 crore.
Rajesh Mehta, the chairman of Rajesh Exports, said, "l am pleased to state that the company has been able to maintain it's profitability track record and the company is on track to achieve it's growth plans. It is heartening to note that the company is poised for achieving the targets and
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU