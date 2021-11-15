Spencers Retail Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PC Jeweller Ltd, Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd and Himatsingka Seide Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 November 2021.

Spencers Retail Ltd tumbled 12.86% to Rs 120.6 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

PC Jeweller Ltd lost 11.41% to Rs 24.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd crashed 9.39% to Rs 163. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 79204 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60445 shares in the past one month.

Manappuram Finance Ltd corrected 9.02% to Rs 198.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Himatsingka Seide Ltd shed 8.86% to Rs 230.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 55078 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13401 shares in the past one month.

