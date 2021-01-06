Ramco Systems to implement its Aviation M&E MRO Suite for CHI Aviation

-
ALSO READ
Ramco Systems to deploy Ramco Aviation Software for CHI Aviation
Ramco Systems to deploy Ramco Aviation Suite for New Zealand's Salus Aviation Group
Ramco Systems to implement its aviation software for Iberia Maintenance
Ramco Systems implements its aviation software for a leading helicopter OEM
Ramco Systems hits 52-week high after order win
-
Ramco Systems announced that it will implement its Aviation M&E MRO Suite v5.8 for America's leading Heli Operator and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) player, Construction Helicopters Inc. (CHI Aviation), part of Heligroup Inc. and its four operating and three asset-holding entities in the U. S. In the competitive landscape for M&E software solutions, Ramco's business partner, ROTA Technology, Inc (ROTA) played a key role in this win and will be program managing the implementation activities on behalf of CHI.
With this win, combined with existing clients, Ramco will help manage the largest numbers of the civilian version of Chinooks (CH-47s), in the U.
S.
Headquartered in Howell, MI and part of the Heligroup Inc., CHI Aviation and its operating companies provide services such as firefighting, heavy lifting, helicopter emergency medical services (EMS), search and rescue, Department of Defense (DoD), utility work, HVAC, construction, fire helicopter, aircraft, military, defense, ski lift and long-line. Ramco's Aviation Suite will provide in-depth process to enhance CHI Aviation's handling of complex helicopter operations for commercial and defense as well as manufacturing and MRO operations.
Ramco will implement its complete Aviation software including modules for maintenance, supply chain management, safety & quality, flight operations, MRO sales, manufacturing, and finance. In addition, CHI Aviation will benefit from unified dashboards, mobility and offline capability giving real-time updates across multiple locations to all the users while ensuring holistic view of the activities.
Ramco's modern integrated software is backed by next-gen technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning which will provide CHI Aviation with end-to-end visibility across entire operations while ensuring security and regulatory compliance across all organisational units. The software will also facilitate the use of electronic signatures with dual authentication to achieve paperless operations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU