Ramco Systems to implement its Aviation M&E MRO Suite for CHI Aviation

Ramco Systems announced that it will implement its Aviation M&E MRO Suite v5.8 for America's leading Heli Operator and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) player, Construction Helicopters Inc. (CHI Aviation), part of Heligroup Inc. and its four operating and three asset-holding entities in the U. S. In the competitive landscape for M&E software solutions, Ramco's business partner, ROTA Technology, Inc (ROTA) played a key role in this win and will be program managing the implementation activities on behalf of CHI.

With this win, combined with existing clients, Ramco will help manage the largest numbers of the civilian version of Chinooks (CH-47s), in the U.

S.

Headquartered in Howell, MI and part of the Heligroup Inc., CHI Aviation and its operating companies provide services such as firefighting, heavy lifting, helicopter emergency medical services (EMS), search and rescue, Department of Defense (DoD), utility work, HVAC, construction, fire helicopter, aircraft, military, defense, ski lift and long-line. Ramco's Aviation Suite will provide in-depth process to enhance CHI Aviation's handling of complex helicopter operations for commercial and defense as well as manufacturing and MRO operations.

Ramco will implement its complete Aviation software including modules for maintenance, supply chain management, safety & quality, flight operations, MRO sales, manufacturing, and finance. In addition, CHI Aviation will benefit from unified dashboards, mobility and offline capability giving real-time updates across multiple locations to all the users while ensuring holistic view of the activities.

Ramco's modern integrated software is backed by next-gen technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning which will provide CHI Aviation with end-to-end visibility across entire operations while ensuring security and regulatory compliance across all organisational units. The software will also facilitate the use of electronic signatures with dual authentication to achieve paperless operations.

