Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers and GAIL settle dispute under AMRCD mechanism

The dispute between Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers and GAIL (India) for recovery of differential gas pricing for an amount of Rs. 1439.57 crore filed by GAIL (India) before IMC/ Administrative Mechanism for Resolution of CPSEs Disputes (AMRCD) for the period 2006 to 2016 has been settled under AMRCD mechanism for Rs. 87.17 crore.

Accordingly, with the settlement of above said dispute, no further liability on this account exist against the company for this period.

