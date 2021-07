IndusInd Bank partners with TP Central Odisha Distribution

To facilitate digital electricity bill payment

IndusInd Bank announced that it has partnered with TP Central Odisha Distribution (TPCODL) - a joint venture between TATA Power and the Government of Odisha to introduce a fully digital network for facilitating electricity bill payments across 300 semi-urban and rural regions in the state.

IndusInd Bank through its vast network of 'Bharat Money Stores', a proposition by Bharat Financial Inclusion which is a 100% subsidiary of the Bank, will enable nearly 30 lakh customers of TPCODL residing in semi-urban and rural areas of the state, to walk into their nearest kirana store, and pay their electricity bills in a seamless manner.

