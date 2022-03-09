RateGain awarded Preferred Connectivity Partner Status by Expedia

RateGain Travel Technologies announced its Preferred Connectivity Partner status with Expedia Group.

The Expedia Group Connectivity Partner Program recognizes and rewards top connectivity providers - including channel managers, property management systems, central reservation systems, and other vendors - for maintaining high-quality connections and helping connected lodging properties grow their business on Expedia Group websites and better serve travelers.

As part of the partnership, RateGain will work with Expedia Group's leadership team, to provide feedback and help shape future products and technology solutions.

The partnership will allow RateGain to receive early access to new Expedia Group tools and features that it can pilot and integrate into its software to help the industry and its customer's make faster decisions and unlock more revenue.

