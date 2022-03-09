RateGain awarded Preferred Connectivity Partner Status by Expedia

-
ALSO READ
Rategain Travel Tech receives good response
Rategain Travel Tech tumbles on debut
Hopper selects RateGain Travel Technologies for hotel supply and pricing intelligence data
RateGain Travel Technologies partners with mobile-first travel marketplace - Hopper
Rategain Travel Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2021 quarter
-
RateGain Travel Technologies announced its Preferred Connectivity Partner status with Expedia Group.
The Expedia Group Connectivity Partner Program recognizes and rewards top connectivity providers - including channel managers, property management systems, central reservation systems, and other vendors - for maintaining high-quality connections and helping connected lodging properties grow their business on Expedia Group websites and better serve travelers.
As part of the partnership, RateGain will work with Expedia Group's leadership team, to provide feedback and help shape future products and technology solutions.
The partnership will allow RateGain to receive early access to new Expedia Group tools and features that it can pilot and integrate into its software to help the industry and its customer's make faster decisions and unlock more revenue.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU