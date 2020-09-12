JUST IN
Business Standard

Ratnamani Metals bags order worth Rs 90 cr

The order is to be completed between December 2020 and April 2021.

Ratnamani Metals on Friday said it received a domestic order worth Rs 90 crore in carbon steel division of the company for supplying coated CS pipes for oil & gas sector. The order is to be completed between December 2020 to April 2021.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is engaged in providing total piping solutions to a diverse range of industries.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a 20.7% fall in net profit to Rs 49.71 crore on a 1.6% decline in net sales to Rs 578.07 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

The stock has gained 20.62% in the past one year while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 4.25% during the same period.

First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 08:51 IST

