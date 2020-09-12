Ratnamani Metals bags order worth Rs 90 cr

The order is to be completed between December 2020 and April 2021.

Ratnamani Metals on Friday said it received a domestic order worth Rs 90 crore in carbon steel division of the company for supplying coated CS pipes for oil & gas sector. The order is to be completed between December 2020 to April 2021.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is engaged in providing total piping solutions to a diverse range of industries.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a 20.7% fall in net profit to Rs 49.71 crore on a 1.6% decline in net sales to Rs 578.07 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

The stock has gained 20.62% in the past one year while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 4.25% during the same period.

