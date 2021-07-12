RattanIndia's Revolt Motors commences deliveries of its EV bike

RattanIndia's Revolt Motors announced today the deliveries of its new batch of its AI enabled, cost-effective, performance oriented Revolt Electric Motorcycles to its customers in various parts of the country from its greenfield manufacturing plant in Manesar, Gurugram in Haryana.

These first set of deliveries come in after the company received overwhelming response to its sales bookings.

Revolt Motors, one of the fastest growing electric motorcycle brand in India had recently opened bookings for its state of the art RV 400 model of electric motorcycle. The flagship model had received overwhelming response with bikes being sold out with few hours of opening its bookings. There has always been a huge demand for RV400 from buyers from the six operational cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. The company has been working at a feverish pace to deliver on these bookings and this batch of RV400s has been dispatched for delivery to the eagerly waiting customers.

Due to the rising fuel prices, and updated FAME-II policy, there is a remarkable interest in electric vehicles across India. As a booster to promote EV usage, state governments are giving added benefits.

For example, Gujarat recently announced added benefits for EV buyers. This has made the Revolt motorcycle buyers avail benefits of upto Rs 20,000 in the state. Similarly Delhi gives direct benefit of Rs. 16,400 for ebike buyers.

The RV400 comes with a 3.24 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack that offers 72 V power, a top range of 150 kms on a single charge while offering a top speed of 85 kmph. The battery pack comes in with a warranty of 8 years/1,50,000 kms and free maintenance for 3 years/30,000 kms along with product warranty for 5 years/75,000 kms. The Revolt RV300 has a 1.5 kW motor with a 2.7 kW battery pack. Its key features include internet and cloud connected features and MyRevolt App.

