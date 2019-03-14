JUST IN
RBI re-categorizes IDBI Bank as a Private Sector Bank

LIC acquire 51% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the bank

Reserve Bank of India has categorized IDBI Bank as a 'Private Sector Bank' for regulatory purposes by with effect from 21 January 2019.

The move is consequent upon Life Insurance Corporation of India acquiring 51% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the bank.

