RBI Announces OMO Purchase of GOI Dated Securities For Aggregate Amount Of Rs125 billion

Based on an assessment of prevailing liquidity conditions and also of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct purchase of the following Government securities under Open Market Operations for an aggregate amount of Rs125 billion on March 14, 2019 (Thursday) through multi- auction using the multiple price method. The securities include 6.65% GS 2020, 8.40% GS 2024, 7.59% GS 2026, 8.28% GS 2027, 8.97% GS 2030.

There is an overall aggregate ceiling of Rs 125 billion for all the securities in the basket put together. There is no security-wise notified amount.

