RBI Reduces Repo Rate By 25 bps

The Committee, on the basis of an assessment of the current and evolving macroeconomic situation decided to reduce the policy repo rate under the (LAF) by 25 basis points to 6.0 per cent from 6.25 per cent with immediate effect. Consequently, the reverse repo rate under the LAF stands adjusted to 5.75 per cent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the to 6.25 per cent.

The MPC also decided to maintain the neutral stance. These decisions are in consonance with the objective of achieving the medium-term target for consumer price index (CPI) of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent, while supporting growth.

