RBI sets WMA Limit for Government at Rs 75000 crore for H1 of 2019-20

RBI may trigger fresh floatation of market loans when Government utilises 75% of the WMA limit

The Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the Government of India, has decided that the limits for (WMA) for the first half of the financial year 2019-20 (April 2019 to September 2019) will be Rs 75000 crore.

The Reserve Bank may trigger fresh floatation of market loans when the utilises 75% of the WMA limit.

The Reserve Bank retains the flexibility to revise the limit at any time, in consultation with the Government of India, taking into consideration the prevailing circumstances.

The interest rate on WMA will be Repo Rate and overdraft will be 2% above the Repo Rate. The Reserve Bank, in consultation with Government of India, will put in place a rule- based WMA limit in future, based on objective parameters.

