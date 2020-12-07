RBI Survey of Professional Forecasters Says Private Final Consumption Expenditure To Contract By 9.7% During FY21

-
ALSO READ
Wholesale Food Price Inflation Jumps Near 7%
Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers Eases To 5.10% In May
Wholesale Price Inflation Rises 0.16% in August
Consumer Price Inflation for Agricultural Labourers And Rural Labourers Slides Marginally
India's WPI inflation rises to 1.48% in October
-
According to the Reserve Bank Of India's latest Survey of Professional Forecasters, Real gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to contract by 8.5% in 2020-21 but it is expected to recover next year, when it is expected to grow by 9.5%; the growth projections for both the years were revised upwards from the last round.
Real private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) is assessed to contract by 9.7% during 2020-21, followed by an expansion of 9.9% in the next year. Headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation is expected at 6.6% in Q3:2020-21, but moderate thereafter to 4.5% by Q2:2021-22; the inflation projections have been revised up for all the four quarters when compared with the previous survey round.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU