India's Consumer Confidence Remained Very Low In November Says RBI

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) released the results of the November 2020 round of its Consumer Confidence Survey (CCS) on Friday. The Consumer confidence remained very low in November 2020 when compared to a year ago, as reflected in the current situation index (CSI), though it showed a marginal improvement over the all-time low recorded in the previous round.
Weak confidence is attributable to the consumer sentiments on general economic situation, employment scenario, price levels and household incomes. Households remain optimistic about the one year ahead situation, with the future expectations index (FEI) remaining in growth terrain at 115.9.
