RBL Bank gains after total deposits rise 26% in Q4

RBL Bank advanced 2.50% to Rs 211.50 after the bank's total deposits jumped 26% to Rs 73,123 crore as on 31 March 2021 as against Rs 57,812 crore as on 31 March 2020.

Retail LCR Deposits surged 43% to Rs 27,203 crore in 31 March 2021 compared with Rs 19,004 crore in 30 March 2020. Current Account-Savings Account (CASA) soared 36% to Rs 23,264 crore in 31 March 2021 from Rs 17,116 crore in 31 March 2020.

CASA ratio stood at 31.8% as on 31 March 2021 as against 29.6% as on 31 March 2020. Liquidity Coverage Ratio was at 154% as on 31 March 2021 as against 155% as on 31 March 2020.

Gross advances rose 2% to Rs 60,012 crore as on 31 March 2020 as against Rs 58,966 crore as on 31 March 2020.

Retail advances grew 14% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) and 6% Q-o-Q (quarter-on-quarter) for the quarter ended 31 March 2021, with the mix of retail:wholesale advances at approx. 59:41.

RBL Bank is a private sector bank. Its net profit jumped 110.2% to Rs 147.06 crore on a 3.2% decline in net sales to Rs 2,559.76 crore in Q3 FY21 as against Q3 FY20.

