Maruti Suzuki total production climbs 86% YoY in March

The car major's total production (passenger vehicle+light commercial vehicles) jumped 86.33% to 1,72,433 units in March 2021 from 92,540 units in March 2020.

Sequentially, total production (passenger vehicle+light commercial vehicles) advanced 2.52% in March 2021 from 1,68,180 units in February 2021.

Total passenger vehicle production surged 85.62% to 1,70,036 units in March 2021 as against 91,602 units in March 2020. Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) production soared 155.54% to 2,397 units in March 2021 as against 938 units in March 2020.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose 0.93% to Rs 6,831 on BSE.

Maruti Suzuki India posted a 25.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,996.70 crore on 13.2% rise in net sales to Rs 22,241.10 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

