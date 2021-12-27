RBL Bank's Financial Health Remains Stables, Assures RBI

-
ALSO READ
RBI slaps monetary penalty on 14 banks
Canara Bank receives revision in credit ratings from CARE
RBL Bank empanelled as Agency Bank to conduct government-related business transactions
Union Bank of India to issue Basel III compliance Tier 2 bonds
RBI authorises RBL Bank to collect direct taxes
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a statement on Monday, amid speculation relating to the RBL Bank Ltd. in certain quarters which appears to be arising from recent events surrounding the bank. RBI stated that the bank is well capitalised and the financial position of the bank remains satisfactory. As per half yearly audited results as on September 30, 2021, the bank has maintained a comfortable Capital Adequacy Ratio of 16.33 per cent and Provision Coverage Ratio of 76.6 per cent. The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of the bank is 153 per cent as on December 24, 2021 as against regulatory requirement of 100 per cent. Further, it is clarified that appointment of Additional Director/s in private banks is undertaken under Section 36AB of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 as and when it is felt that the board needs closer support in regulatory / supervisory matters. As such, there is no need for depositors and other stakeholders to react to the speculative reports. The bank's financial health remains stable.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU