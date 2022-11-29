RCF board OKs interim dividend of Rs 1.6/share for FY23

-
ALSO READ
Fertiliser stocks decline after Mansukh Mandaviya's comment
Board of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers recommends revised final dividend
RCF rises after Q2 PAT zooms 122% YoY to Rs 262 cr
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers announces change in directorate
-
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers said that its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.60 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.
The company has fixed Friday, 16 December 2022, as the record date for the purpose of the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23.
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and industrial chemicals.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 122.1% to Rs 261.91 crore and revenue from operations soared 113.4% to Rs 5,575.95 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
The scrip was currently trading 0.41% lower, at Rs 122.85 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU