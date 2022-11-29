JUST IN
RCF board OKs interim dividend of Rs 1.6/share for FY23

Capital Market 

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers said that its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.60 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.

The company has fixed Friday, 16 December 2022, as the record date for the purpose of the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and industrial chemicals.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 122.1% to Rs 261.91 crore and revenue from operations soared 113.4% to Rs 5,575.95 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip was currently trading 0.41% lower, at Rs 122.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 12:40 IST

