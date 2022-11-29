SBC Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd, Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd, Nagreeka Exports Ltd and KIOCL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 November 2022.

SBC Exports Ltd soared 19.36% to Rs 14.92 at 29-Nov-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 16.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd surged 17.06% to Rs 27.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31021 shares in the past one month.

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd spiked 15.94% to Rs 5.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd spurt 15.34% to Rs 42.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 80496 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6006 shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd added 13.33% to Rs 227.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37537 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5854 shares in the past one month.

