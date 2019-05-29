Real Time Gross Settlement Timing Extended From 4.30 PM To 6 PM

-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended timings for customer transactions in the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system to 6 pm from 4:30 pm. This is set to come into effect from June 1, 2019.
The RTGS is an online fund transfer system which enables transmission on a real-time basis. The minimum amount for the transaction to be eligible as an RTGS transfer is Rs 2 lakh.
