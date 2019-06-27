The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises or MSME industry should come up with 'special proposals,' and suggest steps required to be taken by the government to increase production, boost exports and enable domestic enterprises to withstand global competition, Union and Industry, Som Parkash said at an event held in today.

He also said that SMEs have a significant role to play for India's to reach the goal of $5 trillion set by the

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)