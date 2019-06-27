JUST IN
MSME Industry Should Come Up With Special Proposals

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises or MSME industry should come up with 'special proposals,' and suggest steps required to be taken by the government to increase production, boost exports and enable domestic enterprises to withstand global competition, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash said at an ASSOCHAM event held in New Delhi today.

He also said that SMEs have a significant role to play for India's economy to reach the goal of $5 trillion set by the Prime Minister.

First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 16:30 IST

