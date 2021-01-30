Relaxo Footwears Q3 PAT up 66% YoY to Rs 90 cr

-
-
Relaxo Footwears reported 66.3% rise in net profit to Rs 90.07 crore on a 12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 672.02 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Total expense during the quarter increased by 4.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 555.10 crore.
Profit before tax in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 120.88 crore, up by 68.1% from Rs 71.92 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax outgo rose 74.4% to Rs 31.14 crore in the third quarter as compared to the same period last year.
Relaxo Footwears is engaged in production of Hawaii slippers, light weight slippers, canvas shoes, PVC footwear etc.
The scrip fell 1.64% to Rs 823.45 on Friday.
