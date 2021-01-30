Shree Cement Q3 PAT jumps 103% to Rs 632 cr

The cement major's consolidated net profit soared 102.53% to Rs 631.58 crore on 12.56% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,541.38 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) surged 107.96% to Rs 852.14 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 409.76 crore in Q3 December 2019. Total tax expense for the quarter jumped 125.22% to Rs 220.56 crore as against Rs 97.93 crore in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared on Saturday, 30 January 2021.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of Shree Cement has re-appointed Hari Mohan Bangur as the managing director (MD) of the company for a further period of five years w.e.f. 1 April 2021.

Shares of Shree Cement fell 1.53% to close at Rs 22,748.85 on Friday. Shree Cement is a leading cement manufacturer in the country having its operations spread across several states. The company also has business interest in power generation and trading.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)