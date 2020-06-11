Reliance Industries allots 42.24 crore rights equity shares

-
On 11 June 2020Reliance Industries has allotted 42,24,40,258 Rights Equity Shares to the eligible applicants against the issue of 42,26,26,894 Equity Shares. Issue of 1,86,636 Rights Equity Shares has been kept in abeyance by the Company, pursuant to an order passed by the Hon'ble Special Court constituted under the Special Court (Trial of Offences Relating to Transactions in Securities) Act, 1992
