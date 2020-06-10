Dr. Reddy's Laboratories completes acquisition of Wockhardt's branded generics business

In India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Maldives

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced that it has completed the acquisition of select divisions of Wockhardt's branded generics business in India and a few other international territories of Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Maldives.

The business comprises of a portfolio of 62 brands in multiple therapy areas such as Respiratory, Neurology, VMS, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Pain and Vaccines, which would transfer to Dr. Reddy's along with related sales and marketing teams; and the manufacturing plant located in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh with all plant employees (together the 'Business Undertaking').

On February 12, 2020, Dr. Reddy's signed a Business Transfer Agreement ('BTA') with Wockhardt, to acquire the above-referred business undertaking for an upfront consideration of Rs.1,850 crore.

