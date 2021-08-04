Reliance Industries announces expansion of its PET recycling capacity

Srichakra Ecotex India to set up PSF manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh

Reliance Industries is doubling its PET recycling capacity by setting up a recycled polyester staple fiber (PSF) manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The move is part of RIL's commitment to lead the industry on circular economy, enhance its sustainability quotient and bolster the entire polyester and polymer value chain.

As a part of this endeavour, Srichakra Ecotex India will build and operate exclusively for RIL the new recycled PSF - Recron GreenGold and PET flakes wash-line in Andhra Pradesh.

RIL's initiative to more than double its recycling capacity to 5 billion post-consumer PET bottles will ensure India maintains over 90% recycling rate. RIL is focusing on sustaining India's post-consumer PET recycling rate which is currently the highest in the world.

