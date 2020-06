Reliance Industries fixes record date for dividend for FY2020

Record date is 03 July 2020

Reliance Industries has fixed 03 July 2020 as record date for payment of dividend, if approved, for FY 2020. The dividend will be paid as follows -

a. For fully Paid-up shares: - Rs. 6.50 per share

b. For partly Paid-up shares: - Rs. 1.625 per share

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)