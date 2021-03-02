Reliance Jio acquires spectrum in all 22 circles across India

Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL) has acquired the right to use spectrum in all 22 circles across India in the recently concluded spectrum auctions conducted by Department of Telecommunications, Government of India.

The company acquired spectrum in the 800 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2300 MHz bands.

Through this acquisition, RJIL's total owned spectrum footprint has increased significantly, by 55%, to 1,717 MHz (uplink+ downlink).

RJIL has the highest amount of sub-GHz spectrum with 2X10 MHz contiguous spectrum in most circles. It also has at least 2X10 MHz in 1800 MHz band and 40 MHz in 2300 MHz band in each of the 22 circles.

RJIL has achieved complete spectrum derisking, with average life of owned spectrum of 15.5 years.

RJIL's spectrum has been acquired in the most cost efficient manner with an effective cost of Rs 60.8 crore per MHz.

The acquired spectrum can be utilised for transition to 5G services at the appropriate time, where Jio has developed its own 5G stack.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)