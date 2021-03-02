Reliance Jio acquires spectrum in all 22 circles across India

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel gains on acquiring 355.45 MHz spectrum for Rs 18,699 cr
Vodafone Idea gains on augmenting spectrum holding
Telecom stocks slump after Jio announces new postpaid plus plans
Reliance Jio to make all domestic voice calls free from 1st Jan
Telecom stocks turn volatile after Trai data
-
Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL) has acquired the right to use spectrum in all 22 circles across India in the recently concluded spectrum auctions conducted by Department of Telecommunications, Government of India.
The company acquired spectrum in the 800 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2300 MHz bands.
Through this acquisition, RJIL's total owned spectrum footprint has increased significantly, by 55%, to 1,717 MHz (uplink+ downlink).
RJIL has the highest amount of sub-GHz spectrum with 2X10 MHz contiguous spectrum in most circles. It also has at least 2X10 MHz in 1800 MHz band and 40 MHz in 2300 MHz band in each of the 22 circles.
RJIL has achieved complete spectrum derisking, with average life of owned spectrum of 15.5 years.
RJIL's spectrum has been acquired in the most cost efficient manner with an effective cost of Rs 60.8 crore per MHz.
The acquired spectrum can be utilised for transition to 5G services at the appropriate time, where Jio has developed its own 5G stack.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU