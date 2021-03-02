Lupin launches Penicillamine Tablets

Lupin (Lupin) today announced the launch of Penicillamine Tablets USP, 250 mg, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U. S.

FDA) earlier.

Penicillamine Tablets USP, 250 mg, are the generic equivalent of Depen Tablets, 250 mg, of Mylan Specialty, L. P., and indicated in the treatment of Wilson's disease, Cystinuria, and in patients with severe, active rheumatoid arthritis who have failed to respond to an adequate trial of conventional therapy.

Penicillamine Tablets USP, 250 mg (RLD: Depen) had estimated annual sales of USD 5 million in the U. S. (IQVIA MAT December 2020).

