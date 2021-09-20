RPP Infra bags new orders worth Rs 157.67 cr

-
RPP Infra Projects on Monday announced that it has received a letter of acceptance for a new project from Bareilly Smart City.The scope of the project involves engineering, procurement and construction of Bareilly Haat and Handicraft Centre with a one year defect liability under smart city mission. The contract price of the project is Rs 157.67 crore inclusive of GST.
RPP Infra Projects is engaged in construction across multiple infrastructure verticals like roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, irrigation and water management. On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 3.37 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to Rs 1.45 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales jumped 44.4% to Rs 124 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Shares of RPP Infra were trading 2.66% lower at Rs 74.9 on BSE. The scrip traded in the range of Rs 72.90 to Rs 76.60 so far during the day.
