Metal shares tumble

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 827.21 points or 4.04% at 19650.51 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (down 5.96%), NMDC Ltd (down 5.36%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 4.69%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 4.58%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 4.36%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.95%), Vedanta Ltd (down 2.72%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 2.56%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.76%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.54%).

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 120.22 or 0.2% at 58895.67.

The Nifty 50 index was down 58.4 points or 0.33% at 17526.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 173.99 points or 0.62% at 27832.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 56.65 points or 0.65% at 8592.21.

On BSE,1317 shares were trading in green, 1973 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

