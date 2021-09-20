Volumes spurt at Indian Hotels Co Ltd counter

Indian Hotels Co Ltd registered volume of 394.41 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41.99 lakh shares

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, EIH Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, GMR Infrastructure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 September 2021.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd registered volume of 394.41 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.33% to Rs.164.45. Volumes stood at 39.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 42.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.16 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.45% to Rs.355.90. Volumes stood at 4.28 lakh shares in the last session.

EIH Ltd registered volume of 42.75 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.02 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.75% to Rs.112.55. Volumes stood at 6.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd clocked volume of 154.53 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23.02 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.74% to Rs.40.00. Volumes stood at 21.21 lakh shares in the last session.

GMR Infrastructure Ltd notched up volume of 638.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 123.20 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.34% to Rs.33.55. Volumes stood at 239.69 lakh shares in the last session.

