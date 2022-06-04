Sangam (India) achieves highest ever revenue and net profit since inception

-
Export has grown from Rs 423 crore to Rs 920 crore by over 117% over FY 21.
This has been a historic year for Sangam India as it records it highest ever revenues and net profits since its inception in 1984. Q4 FY 22 also marks the best performing quarter as net profits of the company rose by 61.45% Y-o-Y.
The Company is also rated A with Stable outlook in the current year from the negative outlook in the last year by India rating for long term debt and Al for short term lending based on FY21 dated 03 February 2021.
The company's EBITDA increased to Rs 108 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 78.9cr, registering a growth of over 36% YoY.
