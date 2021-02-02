Saregama enters into music licensing deal with Josh - short video app

Saregama India has announced a music licencing deal with made-in-India, short-video app, Josh by VerSe Innovation.

Users of Josh, India's fastest growing and most engaged short-video app today, can now access old and new songs from the Saregama library with over 1,30,000 songs to create innovative content.

As part of this deal, Saregama will license its entire catalogue to Josh allowing users to create content inspired from its robust music library in diverse Indian languages like Hindi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi and Gujarati, amongst many others.

