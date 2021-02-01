ISGEC Heavy Engineering secures two orders for CWHRB and RLA study

ISGEC Heavy Engineering has recently received 2 orders - one for a Cement Waste Heat Recovery Boiler (CWHRB), and another for conducting Remnant Life Assessment (RLA) study.

The order for CWHRB is from a leading Cement manufacturer for their Plant site in Meghalaya. Isgec is committed towards the utilization of waste energy and supporting the cement Industry to generate clean or green power.

The order for conducting the RLA study has been received from a Steel major in Jharkhand for their 3 Boilers.

Indian Boiler Regulations 1950 have set certain guidelines under rule 391A, which not only help users to ensure the health of their Boilers, but also ensure safe operation of the Plant. Isgec is certified by the Central Boiler Board to conduct RLA studies under these norms.

