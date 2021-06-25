Satia Ind bags order from Maharashtra Govt

-
ALSO READ
Satia Industries partners with US based Zume
Satia Industries secures order worth Rs 70 cr from Maharashtra State Textbook Bureau
Satia Industries secures order worth Rs 59.63 cr
Satia Industries receives revision in credit ratings from India Ratings
Satia Industries standalone net profit rises 30.09% in the March 2021 quarter
-
Satia Industries on Friday announced that it has been awarded an order worth Rs 60 crore from Maharashtra state textbook bureau for supplying 7000 MT paper.The company said that the said order execution has already started and will be completed in Q2FY22. The order along with orders under execution from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh text book board will lead to surge in per ton realization in paper prices almost at par with pre-Covid levels of Rs 60,000 per ton registering an increase of 25-30% in first half of the year.
Commenting on the order received, R. K. Bhandari, joint MD said, We are pleased to announce that our sustained relation and consistency in delivering the best quality paper always has again fructified in securing this high realisation order of over 70 million which will improve our margin profile significantly. This order further adds to our existing strong order book with orders in hand till 15th August in these difficult times too. Thus, we are progressing towards enhanced revenue levels and attractive margin profile for the next two quarters and expect this trend to continue for the rest of the year which will be supplemented by start of cutlery segment in second quarter and our incremental capacity of 100,000 MT by end of December 2021.
Satia Industries is one of the largest wood and agro-based paper manufacturers in India. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 30% jump in net profit to Rs 20.88 crore on a 3.5% drop in net sales to Rs 172.80 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU