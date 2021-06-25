Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 2.14%, gains for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 376.95, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 149.55% in last one year as compared to a 52.5% spurt in NIFTY and a 155.72% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 376.95, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 15834.4. The Sensex is at 52828.04, up 0.24%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has dropped around 1.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5090.9, up 2.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 89.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 379.4, up 2.26% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 149.55% in last one year as compared to a 52.5% spurt in NIFTY and a 155.72% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 83.86 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)