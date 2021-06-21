Savita Oil Technologies appoints President - Lubricant Division

Savita Oil Technologies announced the appointment of Vishal Sood has as President - Lubricant Division, and will be taking over the reins from Sunil Aima, CEO of Lubricant Division who retired from the Company on 18 June 2021.

Sood shall be responsible for both automotive and industrial lubricants and will be reporting to the Managing Director.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)