Astron receives environment clearance for proposed 10 MW power unit

Astron Paper & Board Mill has received Environment Clearance from Gujarat Pollution Control Board, Gujarat with respect to proposed 10 MW power plant at Unit-1 located at Halvad, Gujarat.

At the said location Unit-1, Company have existing 3MW power plant for electricity and steam generation. The additional 10MW power plant will enhance fully internal support towards requirement of steam generation. The company will formally decide the roadmap regarding the installation and operation of Power Plant in future.

