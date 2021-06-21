Route Mobile forms technology partnership with Truecaller

Route Mobile announced a technology partnership with Truecaller, the world's most trusted and accurate Caller ID and telephone search engine. This agreement allows Route Mobile to provide enhanced business identification services to enterprises for building a trustworthy business communication ecosystem.

With the Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID and configuration capabilities Route Mobile can empower enterprises to increase their customer outreach and servicing efforts and improve response rates.

This feature also aids brand recognition by providing an effective way for businesses to personalize the alert with logos and contextual information about their business, allowing their users to get the complete context before they decide to act on the call. Using the Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID, an enterprise can drive higher customer satisfaction and call efficiency.

