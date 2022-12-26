JUST IN
Business Standard

SBC Exports gains on bagging order

Capital Market 

SBC Exports rose 2.81% to Rs 14.65 after the company said it secured a work order from a civic body in New Delhi for providing office support, project management support and rollout services.

The order was awarded by the Department of Consumer Affairs through NICSI, New Delhi. SBC Exports will provide office support, project management support and rollout services.

The aggregate purchase order cost of the said work order is Rs 90.20 lakh.

SBC Exports is engaged in manufacturing of garments and handmade carpets. It also operates MaujiTrip.com, an online travel agency. Further, it also provides IT services for all levels of professionals for all sort of work.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of SBC Exports declined 22.33% to Rs 1.60 crore on 29.07% decline in net sales to Rs 36.90 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 11:20 IST

