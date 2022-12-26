Volumes soar at Garware Technical Fibres Ltd counter

-
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd clocked volume of 2238 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 4.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 496 shares
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Adani Wilmar Ltd, EIH Ltd, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 December 2022.
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd clocked volume of 2238 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 4.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 496 shares. The stock lost 0.48% to Rs.3,109.95. Volumes stood at 254 shares in the last session.
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 52293 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13089 shares. The stock slipped 0.09% to Rs.497.75. Volumes stood at 36023 shares in the last session.
Adani Wilmar Ltd saw volume of 4.57 lakh shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 1.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.51 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.99% to Rs.524.65. Volumes stood at 5.56 lakh shares in the last session.
EIH Ltd recorded volume of 34434 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 1.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24605 shares. The stock gained 2.08% to Rs.161.90. Volumes stood at 21251 shares in the last session.
Amara Raja Batteries Ltd witnessed volume of 37810 shares by 10:44 IST on BSE, a 1.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27138 shares. The stock increased 2.09% to Rs.616.05. Volumes stood at 43085 shares in the last session.
